UN Chief Hails Armenia-Azerbaijan Accord Brokered by the U.S.

New York [US]: Antonio Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations, has officially lauded a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, facilitated by the United States. The accord was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Guterres commended both Aliyev and Pashinyan for their commitment to dialogue and the measures they have taken to build confidence between their nations. He also praised U.S. President Donald Trump for his influential role in brokering the agreement.

The Secretary General's remarks underscore the continued importance of diplomatic efforts in resolving long-standing conflicts and highlight the essential role of international leaders in fostering peace.