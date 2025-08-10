Zelensky Stands Firm: No Territorial Concessions in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday reiterated his firm stance on maintaining the territorial integrity of Ukraine, declaring Kyiv's unwavering claim to all territories currently under Russian control, as reported by RT. This statement came in response to US President Donald Trump's suggestion of a possible peace deal proposing a 'swapping of territories' between Russia and Ukraine, aimed at mutual benefit.

Zelensky categorically rejected the notion of territorial concessions, stating, 'Now Putin wants to be forgiven for seizing the south of our Kherson region, Zaporozhye, the entire territory of Lugansk region, Donetsk region, and Crimea. We will not allow Russia to make this second attempt to divide Ukraine.' He accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of leveraging a 'pause in war' to legitimize Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories.

The conflict traces back to 2014 when Crimea defected from Ukraine following the Maidan coup and subsequently joined Russia after a referendum. In 2022, four additional regions held referendums and were incorporated into Russia. Moscow has maintained its demand for the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from these contested territories, reiterating this position in a recent draft memorandum presented during diplomatic talks with Kyiv in Turkiye, as reported by RT.

Alongside diplomatic efforts to end the war, Zelensky seeks a direct meeting with Putin, following discussions in Moscow involving US President Donald Trump's envoy and the Russian leader, according to France 24. Underscoring the importance of leader-level dialogue, Zelensky stated on social media, 'We in Ukraine have repeatedly said that finding real solutions can be truly effective at the level of leaders.' He emphasized the need to establish a timeline and specific issues for such a meeting.

Zelensky also revealed plans for dialogues with international leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as officials from France and Italy. He highlighted communication at the level of national security advisors, thereby demonstrating Ukraine's proactive stance in seeking peace. 'The main thing is for Russia, which started this war, to take real steps to end its aggression,' Zelensky concluded, according to France 24.