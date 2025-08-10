Tibetan Leaders Condemn China's Claim on Dalai Lama Reincarnation
Tibetan leaders and exiles have condemned a statement by a Tibetan official in the Tibet Autonomous Region, asserting China's claim over the reincarnation decision of the Dalai Lama. The official was called a 'Chinese puppet,' with exiles emphasizing the decision lies solely with the Dalai Lama.
Tibetan leaders in exile, including senior figures in the Central Tibetan Administration, have strongly denounced recent comments from a Tibetan official within the Tibet Autonomous Region. The official claimed that Beijing has ultimate authority over the reincarnation of the 14th Dalai Lama, a statement that has sparked outrage among Tibetan exiles.
Prominent Tibetan writer Tenzin Tsundue criticized the official, labeling him a 'Chinese puppet' and underscored that the Dalai Lama himself is the rightful decision-maker on his reincarnation, reflecting the aspirations of the Tibetan community.
The Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Dolma Tsering, and the Tibetan Government-in-Exile's spokesperson, Tenzin Lekshay, both emphasized that religious tradition and legitimacy cannot be dictated by a secular Chinese government, especially one known for its control tactics in Tibet.
