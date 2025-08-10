Tibetan Leaders Condemn China's Claim on Dalai Lama Reincarnation

Tibetan leaders in exile, including senior figures in the Central Tibetan Administration, have strongly denounced recent comments from a Tibetan official within the Tibet Autonomous Region. The official claimed that Beijing has ultimate authority over the reincarnation of the 14th Dalai Lama, a statement that has sparked outrage among Tibetan exiles.

Prominent Tibetan writer Tenzin Tsundue criticized the official, labeling him a 'Chinese puppet' and underscored that the Dalai Lama himself is the rightful decision-maker on his reincarnation, reflecting the aspirations of the Tibetan community.

The Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Dolma Tsering, and the Tibetan Government-in-Exile's spokesperson, Tenzin Lekshay, both emphasized that religious tradition and legitimacy cannot be dictated by a secular Chinese government, especially one known for its control tactics in Tibet.

(With inputs from agencies.)