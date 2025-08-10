Left Menu

Tibetan Leaders Condemn China's Claim on Dalai Lama Reincarnation

Tibetan leaders and exiles have condemned a statement by a Tibetan official in the Tibet Autonomous Region, asserting China's claim over the reincarnation decision of the Dalai Lama. The official was called a 'Chinese puppet,' with exiles emphasizing the decision lies solely with the Dalai Lama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:32 IST
Tibetans Parliament in Exile (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tibetan leaders in exile, including senior figures in the Central Tibetan Administration, have strongly denounced recent comments from a Tibetan official within the Tibet Autonomous Region. The official claimed that Beijing has ultimate authority over the reincarnation of the 14th Dalai Lama, a statement that has sparked outrage among Tibetan exiles.

Prominent Tibetan writer Tenzin Tsundue criticized the official, labeling him a 'Chinese puppet' and underscored that the Dalai Lama himself is the rightful decision-maker on his reincarnation, reflecting the aspirations of the Tibetan community.

The Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Dolma Tsering, and the Tibetan Government-in-Exile's spokesperson, Tenzin Lekshay, both emphasized that religious tradition and legitimacy cannot be dictated by a secular Chinese government, especially one known for its control tactics in Tibet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

