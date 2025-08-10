Left Menu

UAE Stands Firm with Sudan in Quest for Peace Amid Rising Tensions

The UAE reinforces its commitment to Sudan amidst ongoing civil war, emphasizing support for peace and civilian-led processes. Amidst growing propaganda from factions like the Port Sudan Authority, UAE aims to deflect blame and foster dialogue while bolstering initiatives for humanitarian relief and sustainable peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 23:13 IST
UAE Stands Firm with Sudan in Quest for Peace Amid Rising Tensions
Representative Image (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a steadfast demonstration of solidarity, the United Arab Emirates has reiterated its commitment to stand by the Sudanese people in their quest for peace, stability, and a promising future.

As the civil war continues to ravage Sudan, the UAE has been a consistent advocate for an immediate ceasefire, civilian protection, and accountability for violations by all involved parties. The UAE has publicly criticized the Port Sudan Authority for disseminating baseless accusations and orchestrating propaganda to divert responsibility and hinder peace efforts.

Despite these challenges, the UAE remains resolute in its efforts to collaborate with international partners, strengthen dialogue, and support humanitarian initiatives that aim to build a secure, peaceful future aligned with the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025