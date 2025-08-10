In a steadfast demonstration of solidarity, the United Arab Emirates has reiterated its commitment to stand by the Sudanese people in their quest for peace, stability, and a promising future.

As the civil war continues to ravage Sudan, the UAE has been a consistent advocate for an immediate ceasefire, civilian protection, and accountability for violations by all involved parties. The UAE has publicly criticized the Port Sudan Authority for disseminating baseless accusations and orchestrating propaganda to divert responsibility and hinder peace efforts.

Despite these challenges, the UAE remains resolute in its efforts to collaborate with international partners, strengthen dialogue, and support humanitarian initiatives that aim to build a secure, peaceful future aligned with the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

