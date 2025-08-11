Academic Tug of War in Punjab: Debate Heats Up Over Extended Summer Break

The Rawalpindi Education Authority has issued stern warnings to private schools against ending their summer breaks prior to September 1, according to a report by Dawn. To enforce compliance, the authority has established complaint cells in several cities, urging the public to report any premature school reopening on Monday.

The Punjab government's decision to extend summer holidays for all public and private educational institutions until August 31 is attributed to extreme weather conditions, with schools slated to reopen on September 1. District education authorities have been ordered to ensure strict compliance with this revised schedule, as reported by Dawn.

Tariq Mehmood, CEO of the Rawalpindi Education Authority, shared with Dawn that enforcement teams are actively ensuring adherence to the extension mandated by the Punjab government. Schools risking defiance face sealing and significant fines, aligning with measures initiated due to severe climatic conditions across Punjab.

In contrast, Abrar Ahmed Khan, President of the All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association North Punjab, voiced his dissatisfaction with the extension, labeling it as unjustifiable. He criticized the decision's impact on education and finances, highlighting parents' ongoing fee payments and schools' financial obligations.

Moreover, he spotlighted that private schools in Islamabad resumed on August 4, Sindh on August 2, and other provinces are maintaining usual sessions. Malik Abrar Hussain of APPSCA Central condemned Punjab's move as illogical and anti-educational, asserting that schools must reopen before August 14 to prevent further educational decline, reported Dawn.

