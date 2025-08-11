Modi Champions Peace in Ukraine Amid Global Diplomatic Moves
During a phone call, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's support for peaceful resolution in Ukraine to President Zelenskyy. They discussed enhancing bilateral ties. This conversation followed Modi's talk with President Putin, reflecting India's consistent diplomatic efforts amid global discussions on the Ukraine conflict.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict during a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Modi emphasized India's support for peace efforts and discussed enhancing bilateral relations between India and Ukraine.
This conversation came shortly after Modi's discussion with President Vladimir Putin, where he reiterated India's consistent stance on the need for diplomacy to resolve the conflict. The talks highlight India's strategic engagement with key players amid ongoing tensions.
These diplomatic exchanges precede a high-stakes summit in Alaska involving US President Donald Trump and Russian President Putin, aimed at negotiating a peace deal. The possibility of President Zelenskyy's participation in the meeting is under consideration by the White House.
