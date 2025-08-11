Philippines Intensifies TB Battle with Indian Tech Collaboration

The Philippines, ranked among the top five countries with the highest tuberculosis (TB) burden, is addressing the challenge of detecting approximately 190,000 overlooked TB cases annually, according to an official statement. Aligning with the United Nations target to identify and treat 2.1 million TB cases by 2027, the Philippine Department of Health is bolstering community-level screening efforts utilizing India-made Truenat® systems and ultra-portable X-ray devices.

Currently, 68 Truenat® devices are operational across the nation, offering rapid, multi-disease molecular testing for ailments like TB, HIV, HPV, and Hepatitis B & C. A pilot on the Bantayan Islands showed a notable 1008% rise in TB case detection, demonstrating the system's transformative potential, as highlighted in the statement. These WHO-endorsed solutions cater to the Philippines' crucial needs by overcoming geographic and testing barriers, further facilitated by the recent approval of the PRORAD Atlas Ultraportable X-ray by the local FDA.

Philippine Health Secretary Theodore J. Herbosa remarked on the significance of the joint effort with India in combating TB, especially in hard-to-reach areas. The inclusion of India's diagnostic innovations is pivotal for enhancing TB management. This collaboration signifies a strengthening relationship, with India's contribution exceeding USD 3 billion in trade, underscoring partnership in healthcare and beyond.

In a forward-looking move, Molbio Diagnostics is set to lead a panel at the upcoming Philippine Coalition Against Tuberculosis Annual Convention, with a focus on advancing TB detection technologies worldwide. Their ongoing research, backed by the R2D2 TB Network, explores innovative diagnostic methods such as the tongue swab-based approach to better detect TB among vulnerable groups.

President of Molbio Diagnostics, Shiva Sriram, emphasized the importance of localized testing to close detection gaps in remote areas and strengthen global health systems towards eliminating infectious diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)