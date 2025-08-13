Pakistan's Crackdown: Over 30,000 Illegal Afghan Nationals Repatriated from Quetta

In a decisive move to fortify national security, Pakistan has repatriated over 30,000 Afghan nationals who were residing illegally in the Quetta division within the past month. This action follows a government-issued deadline for all illegal Afghan residents to leave the country by July 31, which many met, although a considerable number defied.

To enforce compliance, joint teams featuring police, the Frontier Corps, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and district administration were deployed to target undocumented Afghans. Chaired by Quetta Division Commissioner Shahzeb Khan Kakar, a recent meeting also emphasized coordination among relevant agencies, ensuring the crackdown's efficiency. Authorities were tasked with collecting records of illegal residents' bank accounts and mobile SIMs.

As operations intensified, special attention is being given to the humane treatment of women and children throughout the repatriation process. These actions coincide with security operations near the Afghan border, where the army claimed to have neutralized 50 militants amid strategies to secure vital economic regions and projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

(With inputs from agencies.)