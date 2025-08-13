Left Menu

Devastating Floods Rock Gilgit-Baltistan: Communities Stranded as KKH Blocked

Severe flooding from the Shisper Glacier has blocked crucial trade routes in Gilgit-Baltistan, affecting transportation and isolating communities. The floodwaters have destroyed homes, farmland, and infrastructure, while local authorities strive to repair roads and restore essential services amid the ongoing threat of further flooding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 13:33 IST
Mountain villages in Pakistan struggle as melting glaciers increase flood risks (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

Severe flooding triggered by water release and soil erosion from the Hunza Shisper Glacier has wrought havoc in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, Samaa TV reports. The inundation has blocked the Karakoram Highway (KKH), a critical trade route with China, isolating communities and disrupting local transport. Although an alternative route has opened for smaller vehicles, large traffic remains trapped.

In Hassanabad, floodwaters from the glacier have inundated evacuated homes, damaged a hotel, and swept away numerous trees. Agricultural land in Hunza and Shigar faces devastation, drastically affecting local livelihoods. Faizullah Faraq, Gilgit-Baltistan government's spokesperson, confirmed that the floodwaters have reached Shigar, destroying fields and irrigation channels. The disaster has left over 50 laborers narrowly escaping, as Samaa TV highlighted.

The floods have also damaged electricity poles and fiber optic cables, disrupting communication. Landslides along the Silk Road compound the risks for rescue efforts. Volunteers restoring water channels survived risky conditions, while residents grapple with shortages. Authorities promise swift road repairs, yet with the glacier discharge ongoing, further floods loom large.

