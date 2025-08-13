Devastating Floods Rock Gilgit-Baltistan: Communities Stranded as KKH Blocked
Severe flooding from the Shisper Glacier has blocked crucial trade routes in Gilgit-Baltistan, affecting transportation and isolating communities. The floodwaters have destroyed homes, farmland, and infrastructure, while local authorities strive to repair roads and restore essential services amid the ongoing threat of further flooding.
- Country:
- PoGB
Severe flooding triggered by water release and soil erosion from the Hunza Shisper Glacier has wrought havoc in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, Samaa TV reports. The inundation has blocked the Karakoram Highway (KKH), a critical trade route with China, isolating communities and disrupting local transport. Although an alternative route has opened for smaller vehicles, large traffic remains trapped.
In Hassanabad, floodwaters from the glacier have inundated evacuated homes, damaged a hotel, and swept away numerous trees. Agricultural land in Hunza and Shigar faces devastation, drastically affecting local livelihoods. Faizullah Faraq, Gilgit-Baltistan government's spokesperson, confirmed that the floodwaters have reached Shigar, destroying fields and irrigation channels. The disaster has left over 50 laborers narrowly escaping, as Samaa TV highlighted.
The floods have also damaged electricity poles and fiber optic cables, disrupting communication. Landslides along the Silk Road compound the risks for rescue efforts. Volunteers restoring water channels survived risky conditions, while residents grapple with shortages. Authorities promise swift road repairs, yet with the glacier discharge ongoing, further floods loom large.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trade Horizons: Pakistan's Push for U.S. Partnership
Amit Shah slams former home minister P Chidambaram for seeking proof of terrorists being from Pakistan, giving clean chit to Pakistan.
In 1971, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered, India had 15,000 sq km Pakistan territory under control, but PoK was not taken back: Shah.
India's armed forces crippled Pakistan's defence systems, it had no choice but to request India to halt attacks: Amit Shah in LS.
Operation Sindoor exposed state sponsored terrorism in Pakistan: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.