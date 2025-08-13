Emphasizing India’s Global Image: Jaishankar's Tourism and Trade Vision

At the FAITH Conclave 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored tourism, trade, and technology as vital components in enhancing India's foreign relations. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to evaluate foreign ties using these three benchmarks.

Jaishankar highlighted tourism's critical role in diplomacy, emphasizing its impact on a nation's image and international perception. The Minister noted that tourism fosters connections and enriches understanding among nations, serving dual purposes of diplomacy and cultural exchange.

He addressed India's strides in promoting cultural heritage, citing frequent additions to the UNESCO World Heritage list, including recent sites like the Maratha Military Landscape. This effort, he remarked, aligns with boosting national self-reliance and global resilience through outreach in education and medical tourism initiatives like 'Heal in India'.

Jaishankar described advancements in travel infrastructure, including the rise of e-visas and improved airports and railways, as crucial to enhancing India's tourism appeal. He highlighted how these improvements align with the country's broader objectives of enhancing its global stature while fostering economic growth and international collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)