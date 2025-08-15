The Timeless Legacy of India's Iconic Independence Day Jeep Wagoneer

As India celebrated its 79th Independence Day, a vintage charm stole the spotlight amidst the grandeur at the Red Fort. The classic Jeep Wagoneer, symbolic of history and legacy, led the General Officer Commanding of the Delhi Area, Lt General Bhavnish Kumar, to the Red Fort amidst the patriotic fervor.

This rare vehicle, a testament to enduring diplomacy, solid engineering, and ceremonial tradition, is housed at the Army Headquarters in New Delhi. Gifted by the King of Bhutan to India's then-President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan in 1965, the Wagoneer represents warm ties between the two Himalayan nations, making it a cherished possession of the Indian state.

After being transferred to the Indian Army in 2000, it became a part of the HQ Delhi Area's ceremonial fleet. The Jeep Wagoneer, produced from 1962-1991, shaped the SUV concept and remained in production for 29 years without major redesigns. While newer models exist, the Indian Army's Wagoneer, now powered by a Ford Endeavour engine, retains its vintage allure.

