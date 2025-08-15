Balochistan Genocide Accusations Prompt Global Outcry at The Hague
At an international conference in The Hague, the Baloch National Movement accused Pakistan of orchestrating 'organized genocide' in Balochistan. Human rights activists and political leaders criticized international bodies for inaction and urged the global community to support the Baloch struggle for freedom and hold Pakistan accountable for alleged atrocities.
In The Hague, the Baloch National Movement (BNM) leveled stark accusations against Pakistan, alleging 'organized genocide' in Balochistan. The claims emerged during a high-profile international conference titled 'The Case of Balochistan: Self-Determination and International Silence,' attracting human rights activists, journalists, and political figures from around the globe.
BNM chairman Naseem Baloch detailed harrowing accounts of thousands of Baloch individuals being 'forcibly disappeared,' with many later discovered deceased. Entire villages, he claimed, were razed during sweeping military operations. He criticized international organizations for their silence and urged global intervention to support the Baloch cause.
Further amplifying the call for action, PTM activist Zali Wali condemned the 'state oppression and brutality' affecting Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She noted the strategic depopulation efforts in Waziristan and emphasized the shared cultural heritage linking Baloch and Pashtun communities. Human rights activist Charlotte Zehrer added that the global rhetoric on human rights appeared insincere when applied to Balochistan.
