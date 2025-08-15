Jaishankar's Diplomatic Greetings on National Day Festivities

On Friday, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached out with diplomatic warmth to South Korea, Liechtenstein, and the Republic of Congo on their respective national days. His series of messages on platform X highlighted India's commitment to fostering international camaraderie, particularly on a day as significant as its 79th Independence Day.

Jaishankar's interaction with South Korea saw him extend his heartfelt congratulations to Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, expressing anticipation for Cho's future visit to India. Meanwhile, the national celebrations in Liechtenstein prompted Jaishankar to engage with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sabine Monauni, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations in the days to come. Similarly, for the Republic of Congo, Jaishankar conveyed independence day wishes to Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso.

As India's own Independence Day unfolded, leaders worldwide echoed sentiments of friendship and collaboration. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio lauded the India-US dynamic as impactful and growing, rooted in democratic principles. Meanwhile, leaders from the Maldives and Nepal underscored their unwavering trust in India as a regional partner and global democratic beacon.

(With inputs from agencies.)