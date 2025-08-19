Left Menu

Global Crisis: Surge in Aid Worker Attacks Exposes Inaction

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher condemns the global surge in attacks on aid workers, highlighting a 31% increase in fatalities primarily in Gaza and Sudan. The crisis underscores international inaction, as hundreds of workers, mostly local, face violence with no accountability, demanding urgent global intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:58 IST
Global Crisis: Surge in Aid Worker Attacks Exposes Inaction
Gaza aid operations face hurdles of debris, fuel shortage and overcrowding (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United Nations' top humanitarian official, Tom Fletcher, has issued a stern rebuke of the increasing attacks on aid workers, describing the situation as a 'shameful indictment of international inaction and apathy,' according to Al Jazeera. His comments coincide with World Humanitarian Day, where it was revealed that the number of aid workers killed rose significantly, driven largely by ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Sudan.

Alarming statistics presented show 383 aid worker fatalities in the last year, nearly half in Gaza alone. Fletcher emphasized the collective impact such violence has on humanitarian efforts globally, stating, 'Even one attack against a humanitarian colleague is an attack on all of us and on the people we serve.' He called for those in power to protect civilians and aid workers and hold perpetrators accountable.

Further data from the Aid Worker Security Database highlighted the grim realities on the ground, such as an incident in Gaza where 15 medics were killed by Israeli troops, illustrating the severe risks faced by workers. The UN stressed that such acts violate international laws and could jeopardize relief operations worldwide. The call to end violence against aid workers comes as conflicts continue to erupt globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

