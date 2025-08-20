Devastating Monsoon Rains Cause Havoc in Karachi

Karachi is mourning the loss of 15 lives after relentless monsoon rains battered the city, leading to tragic incidents reported by ARY News. In Gulistan-e-Johar and Orangi Town, wall collapses claimed six lives, including a child.

The heavy downpours also led to deadly electrocutions in various areas. New Karachi and the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) each reported casualties due to electric shocks. Meanwhile, the bodies of two individuals who drowned were found in a drain near Guru Mandir and Khameeso Goth. Additional fatalities from electrocution were reported near Natha Khan and Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Further adding to the city's woes, a petrol pump fire in Malir 15 resulted in a tragic death. The city's infrastructure was heavily compromised, with widespread urban flooding submerging roads and paralyzing daily activities. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah emphasized the urgent need for a 100-meter rainwater drainage system to prevent future disasters, highlighting the city's struggles and the necessity for modern infrastructure during his emergency visit and subsequent emergency meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)