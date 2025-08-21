Left Menu

Tibetan Woman's Desperate Protest Highlights Harsh Conditions under Chinese Rule

Gonpo Kyi, sister of imprisoned Tibetan businessman Dorjee Tashi, attempted suicide following brutal mistreatment by Chinese authorities in Lhasa. The Central Tibetan Administration reports her peaceful appeal to meet her brother was met with violence, leading to renewed protests against oppressive Chinese practices in Tibet.

Chinese police allegedly beat and confine Tibetan woman in Lhasa (Source: CTA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The plight of Tibetans under Chinese rule has once again come to the forefront, as Gonpo Kyi's suicide attempt lays bare the oppressive conditions faced by many. The sister of imprisoned Tibetan businessman Dorjee Tashi, Gonpo, reportedly underwent severe mistreatment at the hands of Chinese police in Lhasa, Tibet, according to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

The incident occurred on August 18, when Gonpo Kyi traveled to Lhasa to meet her brother and his lawyer. Her peaceful request was met with brutality as Chinese police allegedly dragged her through the streets, resulting in serious injuries. The CTA report details how Gonpo was confined unlawfully at the Yak Hotel, with authorities restricting her movements and subjecting her to further manhandling when she attempted to leave.

In a desperate act of protest against what she termed as wrongful confinement and mistreatment, Gonpo threw herself from the second floor of the hotel, sustaining critical injuries. Her plight has highlighted the harsh reality for Tibetans, with authorities reportedly delaying her medical treatment. The confrontation was recorded in video footage, where Gonpo defiantly exposed the situation despite police demands to halt the recording.

