Left Menu

India Questions US Tariffs Amid Russian Oil Trade Talks

Amid increased US tariffs on Indian goods linked to Russian oil imports, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted that China and the EU are the major purchasers, not India. Jaishankar, speaking with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Moscow, emphasized the need for balanced trade and ongoing dialogue on global issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:00 IST
India Questions US Tariffs Amid Russian Oil Trade Talks
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a joint press briefing in Moscow (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

In the face of rising US tariffs on Indian imports due to India's Russian oil purchases, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has shed light on the broader context during a press briefing with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Jaishankar noted China and the European Union, not India, are the top buyers of Russian oil and LNG. He expressed bewilderment at the logic of US tariffs when the US itself encourages purchasing Russian oil to stabilize global markets. Despite increased tariffs announced by former US President Donald Trump citing these imports, Jaishankar reaffirmed India's balanced energy diplomacy through diverse sources, including the US.

In his Moscow visit, Jaishankar stressed the importance of enhancing India-Russia trade by overcoming non-tariff barriers and elevating Indian exports. Discussions also covered Ukraine, West Asia, and Afghanistan, underscoring India's diplomatic commitment to peaceful conflict resolution. The Minister also addressed a range of cooperation issues, from defense partnerships to consular matters involving Indians in Russia.

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025