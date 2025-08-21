India Questions US Tariffs Amid Russian Oil Trade Talks

In the face of rising US tariffs on Indian imports due to India's Russian oil purchases, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has shed light on the broader context during a press briefing with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Jaishankar noted China and the European Union, not India, are the top buyers of Russian oil and LNG. He expressed bewilderment at the logic of US tariffs when the US itself encourages purchasing Russian oil to stabilize global markets. Despite increased tariffs announced by former US President Donald Trump citing these imports, Jaishankar reaffirmed India's balanced energy diplomacy through diverse sources, including the US.

In his Moscow visit, Jaishankar stressed the importance of enhancing India-Russia trade by overcoming non-tariff barriers and elevating Indian exports. Discussions also covered Ukraine, West Asia, and Afghanistan, underscoring India's diplomatic commitment to peaceful conflict resolution. The Minister also addressed a range of cooperation issues, from defense partnerships to consular matters involving Indians in Russia.