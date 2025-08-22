Trilateral Talks in Kabul: Afghanistan, Pakistan, and China Unite Against Terrorism

In a significant trilateral meeting held in Kabul, foreign ministers from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and China underscored the necessity of bolstered cooperation to combat regional terrorism, notably against the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), as reported by Tolo News. Pakistan's special envoy for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, highlighted a mutual understanding reached by the three countries to amplify efforts against various terror organizations. "The three nations have pledged to enhance their collaborative fight against terrorist groups including TTP, BLA, ETIM, alongside other regional and international threats," he confirmed.

During a joint press briefing in Islamabad, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar addressed the concerted agenda in the presence of his Chinese counterpart. "These cooperative mechanisms symbolize our unified resolve to bolster regional peace, stability, and prosperity, ensuring shared benefits for Pakistan, China, and allied regional partners," he articulated. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the pivotal role of economic collaboration, particularly spotlighting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). "As forerunners in actualizing the Global Development Initiative, China and Pakistan, through CPEC expansion, have not only advanced mutual interests but extended advantages to countries like Afghanistan," he pointed out.

Although no unified statement concluded the Kabul discussions, Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry indicated a focus on strengthening trilateral partnerships across political, economic, and transit domains, as stated by Tolo News. However, expert opinions on the meeting's significance were divided. Military analyst Kamran Aman critiqued, "Pakistan maneuvers a dual front with China, using Afghanistan to meet its aims. It presents a facade of support against TTP and Baloch separatists while emphasizing trade and investment—evidenced by the reported 28% decline in Pak-Afghan trade over the past year." Political expert Mohammad Aslam Danishmal added, "The Afghanistan, China, Pakistan meeting opens avenues for political engagement and network expansion, yet entails certain drawbacks," Tolo News cited. The foreign ministers' arrival in Kabul, hosted at the Presidential Palace, underscored the diplomatic weight of the gathering (ANI).