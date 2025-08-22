Left Menu

Drone Strike Disrupts Crucial UN Aid Convoy to Sudan's Starved North Darfur

A drone attack on a 16-truck UN convoy delivering food aid to Sudan's North Darfur has heightened tensions as conflicting claims emerged from Sudan's warring factions. The attack marks ongoing hurdles for humanitarian efforts in a nation facing severe food scarcity amid a deadly conflict.

22-08-2025
Major food aid "scale-up" underway in famine-hit Sudan, says WFP (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sudan

A United Nations convoy of 16 trucks carrying essential food supplies to Sudan's famine-stricken North Darfur was targeted in a drone attack, according to an announcement from the UN. While the drivers and personnel traveling with the World Food Programme (WFP) convoy were unharmed, conflicting reports from warring factions have muddied the incident, Al Jazeera reports.

Wednesday's assault represents the second interference with a UN convoy in three months, Al Jazeera noted, adding uncertainty about the attacker's identity. The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) accused the Sudanese army of launching the drone strike on Mellit market and nearby areas, while the military dismissed these claims as distractions from what it termed RSF's own misconduct.

Security concerns continue to stall aid efforts, with an earlier June attack on WFP and UNICEF convoys resulting in casualties as they awaited passage to North Darfur's capital, el-Fasher. UN officials highlight an impasse in Nyala where 70 trucks wait for security guarantees, underscoring the growing international worry among nations like the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and Egypt over Sudan's escalating crisis and food insecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

