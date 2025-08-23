Left Menu

UKPNP Stages Mass Protest Against Human Rights Violations in PoJK and PoGB

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) London Unit protested outside the Pakistan High Commission in London, demanding justice for extrajudicial killings and human rights violations in PoJK and PoGB. Speakers urged an independent inquiry and called for international intervention to protect regional rights and freedoms.

Updated: 23-08-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 12:11 IST
UKPNP holds protest at Pakistan High Commission in London (Image: Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri/ Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant demonstration against human rights violations, the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) London Unit gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission in London. Hundreds of activists, rights defenders, and party members called for justice for the victims of extrajudicial killings in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB).

UKPNP's exiled Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, addressing the crowd virtually, commended the turnout and reinforced the party's peaceful approach towards a just resolution. He condemned extrajudicial killings and urged Pakistan to establish an independent judicial commission, highlighting the case of Zarnosh and Jibran Nasim, who were allegedly killed in a staged operation.

Shaista Nasim, the grieving mother of Zarnosh and Jibran, emotionally appealed for justice, thanking supporters for their solidarity. Other leaders at the protest highlighted a pattern of systemic abuses in the region, including the targeting of activists and the horrific crime against young Tasmia. The UKPNP vowed to raise these issues at international forums like the UN Human Rights Council.

