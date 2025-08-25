HRCP Raises Alarm Over Arrest of Imran Khan's Nephews Post-May 9 Protests

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has voiced significant concern following the arrests of the nephews of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The detainments are connected to the May 9, 2023, protests led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which escalated into violence, raising critical questions.

According to HRCP's statement on social media platform X, the arrests made 27 months post-incident challenge comprehension for independent observers, particularly given the progression of trials for other accused. The commission highlighted its dismay over what it perceives as a decline in citizens' rights and urged policing reforms.

Moreover, Lahore police confirmed the detention of a second nephew, Shershah Khan, mirroring his brother Shahrez Khan's arrest. PTI described the action as 'abduction' and fiercely criticized it, arguing the replacement of the rule of law with 'the law of the jungle' in their statement on X.

