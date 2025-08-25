Left Menu

HRCP Raises Alarm Over Arrest of Imran Khan's Nephews Post-May 9 Protests

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has expressed concern following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephews, linked to the May 9 protest riots. The commission criticized the delayed detainments and urged transparency in the legal proceedings. The arrests sparked PTI's criticism, claiming unlawful practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:20 IST
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has voiced significant concern following the arrests of the nephews of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The detainments are connected to the May 9, 2023, protests led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which escalated into violence, raising critical questions.

According to HRCP's statement on social media platform X, the arrests made 27 months post-incident challenge comprehension for independent observers, particularly given the progression of trials for other accused. The commission highlighted its dismay over what it perceives as a decline in citizens' rights and urged policing reforms.

Moreover, Lahore police confirmed the detention of a second nephew, Shershah Khan, mirroring his brother Shahrez Khan's arrest. PTI described the action as 'abduction' and fiercely criticized it, arguing the replacement of the rule of law with 'the law of the jungle' in their statement on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

