India and Kuwait Strengthen Strategic Ties in New Delhi
India and Kuwait convened for Foreign Office Consultations, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations across various sectors. Discussions covered politics, trade, defense, and more. The meeting was a step towards implementing initiatives outlined during PM Modi's 2024 Kuwait visit, emphasizing enduring ties with a significant Indian community presence in Kuwait.
India and Kuwait held their seventh round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi this Tuesday, led by Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), Ministry of External Affairs, and Ambassador Sameeh Essa Johar Hayat, Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs. The meeting was a prime opportunity to evaluate and enhance the robust bilateral relations the two nations share.
Central to the talks was the comprehensive review of their strategic partnership across multiple sectors, such as politics, trade, investment, defense, energy, and cultural exchanges. Both countries expressed intentions to pursue ongoing initiatives, guided by the roadmap set during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kuwait in December 2024. Noteworthy was the decision to expedite Joint Working Groups' meetings, aims at enhancing cooperation on various fronts.
The existing deep-rooted and multifaceted relationship is further solidified by over a million-strong Indian community residing in Kuwait. The meeting concluded with an agreement to host the next round of consultations on Kuwaiti soil at a mutually convenient time, signifying the commitment to evolving diplomatic ties.
