India-US 2+2 Dialogue Strengthens Strategic Ties

The India-US 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue, conducted virtually, spotlighted the exploration of critical minerals as a vital element of bilateral cooperation, affirmed the Ministry of External Affairs. Officials committed to strengthening ties in strategic sectors such as trade, energy security, civil-nuclear cooperation, counternarcotics, and counterterrorism.

The dialogue highlighted the nations' evolving partnership, discussing shared priorities like defense collaboration and regional security developments. Discussions covered key areas, including trade, civil-nuclear cooperation, and critical minerals, reflecting a commitment to advancing bilateral initiatives.

A major outcome was the decision to enhance defense collaboration through a new ten-year India-US Major Defence Partnership Framework, bolstering scientific, technological, and operational coordination. Significantly, this dialogue builds upon the India-US COMPACT initiative to boost military partnership, commerce, and technology.

Participants reiterated their commitment to fostering a safer Indo-Pacific region through the Quad framework, addressing security challenges with India, the US, Japan, and Australia. The talks concluded with a shared enthusiasm to further broaden the bilateral relationship.