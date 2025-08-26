Left Menu

India-US 2+2 Dialogue Strengthens Strategic Ties

The India-US 2+2 dialogue emphasized critical minerals exploration as a key pillar of bilateral cooperation, with commitments to enhance ties in defense, energy, trade, and security sectors. Significant progress includes plans for a new defense partnership framework under the India-US COMPACT initiative and regional collaboration through the Quad framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:30 IST
India-US 2+2 Dialogue Strengthens Strategic Ties
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India-US 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue, conducted virtually, spotlighted the exploration of critical minerals as a vital element of bilateral cooperation, affirmed the Ministry of External Affairs. Officials committed to strengthening ties in strategic sectors such as trade, energy security, civil-nuclear cooperation, counternarcotics, and counterterrorism.

The dialogue highlighted the nations' evolving partnership, discussing shared priorities like defense collaboration and regional security developments. Discussions covered key areas, including trade, civil-nuclear cooperation, and critical minerals, reflecting a commitment to advancing bilateral initiatives.

A major outcome was the decision to enhance defense collaboration through a new ten-year India-US Major Defence Partnership Framework, bolstering scientific, technological, and operational coordination. Significantly, this dialogue builds upon the India-US COMPACT initiative to boost military partnership, commerce, and technology.

Participants reiterated their commitment to fostering a safer Indo-Pacific region through the Quad framework, addressing security challenges with India, the US, Japan, and Australia. The talks concluded with a shared enthusiasm to further broaden the bilateral relationship.

TRENDING

1
Gold Bust: Uncovering Hidden Fortune

Gold Bust: Uncovering Hidden Fortune

 India
2
Teen Assault Sparks Outrage in Village

Teen Assault Sparks Outrage in Village

 India
3
Trump's Fed Shake-Up Sparks Market Turbulence

Trump's Fed Shake-Up Sparks Market Turbulence

 Global
4
Bank of Canada Upholds 2% Inflation Target Amid Global Uncertainty

Bank of Canada Upholds 2% Inflation Target Amid Global Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025