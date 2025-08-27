Journalists Among Victims in Gaza Hospital Strike

In a tragic development, the Ministry of External Affairs condemned the killing of journalists in southern Gaza as "shocking and deeply regrettable." This incident occurred amid a strike on Nasser Hospital, where at least 21 individuals died, including journalists, as Israeli offensives escalate against the besieged enclave.

Israeli authorities expressed deep regret over the incident. A preliminary investigation by the Israeli Defence Forces revealed the use of a surveillance camera by Hamas on hospital grounds, leading to a deadly response. The report cited technical miscommunications as contributing to the tragic outcome.

Journalists and civilians alike are caught in the crossfire as the humanitarian crisis worsens. According to Gaza's Civil Defence, 1,000 buildings have been destroyed since early August, complicating rescue efforts. International condemnation underscores the urgent need for de-escalation and adherence to humanitarian protocols.

