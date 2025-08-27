Left Menu

Journalists Among Victims in Gaza Hospital Strike

The killing of journalists during a strike on southern Gaza's Nasser Hospital has shocked the global community. India condemned the attack, which claimed at least 21 lives. Israel expressed regret and cited a tactical error. Ongoing violence has worsened the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 10:39 IST
Journalists Among Victims in Gaza Hospital Strike
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (FilePhoto/ MEAIndia YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic development, the Ministry of External Affairs condemned the killing of journalists in southern Gaza as "shocking and deeply regrettable." This incident occurred amid a strike on Nasser Hospital, where at least 21 individuals died, including journalists, as Israeli offensives escalate against the besieged enclave.

Israeli authorities expressed deep regret over the incident. A preliminary investigation by the Israeli Defence Forces revealed the use of a surveillance camera by Hamas on hospital grounds, leading to a deadly response. The report cited technical miscommunications as contributing to the tragic outcome.

Journalists and civilians alike are caught in the crossfire as the humanitarian crisis worsens. According to Gaza's Civil Defence, 1,000 buildings have been destroyed since early August, complicating rescue efforts. International condemnation underscores the urgent need for de-escalation and adherence to humanitarian protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

 Global
2
Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

 India
3
IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

 India
4
Global Markets Jitter Amid Political Drama and Fed Turmoil

Global Markets Jitter Amid Political Drama and Fed Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025