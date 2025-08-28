Left Menu

Artist's Exile: China's Transnational Clampdown on Free Expression

Myanmar artist Sai recounts his experiences of pressure from Chinese authorities to remove works by exiled artists from a Bangkok exhibition. The incident highlights China's transnational repression and censorship, drawing international criticism for targeting expressions critical of Beijing's policies.

Paintings at display in the exhibition (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Myanmar artist and curator Sai faced intense pressure from Chinese authorities to remove works by Tibetan and other exiled artists from his exhibition in Bangkok. Despite relocating to the UK, Sai emphasizes that he feels entirely unsafe, describing the ordeal as an unprecedented act of transnational repression, as reported by Phayul.

The exhibition, Constellation of Complicity, opened on July 24 at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC), spotlighting state violence and authoritarian partnerships. However, within days, Chinese embassy personnel demanded the removal of works by Tibetan, Uyghur, and Hong Kong artists, followed by a visit from Chinese diplomats and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration officials on July 27, escalating tensions.

Chinese diplomats insisted on the exhibition's closure, leading to a series of demands for alterations of artworks. Reports indicate that the BACC was compelled to adjust its displays, including obscuring names and stripping labels containing terms like 'Tibet' and 'Uyghur.' Human rights groups condemned Beijing's actions, asserting this as a coordinated effort to suppress global artistic expression.

