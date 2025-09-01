Left Menu

Shaking but Safe: Major Earthquake Hits Afghanistan with Ripples in Pakistan

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Afghanistan, causing tremors in parts of Pakistan. While local authorities in Pakistan report no casualties or damage, the quake, followed by several aftershocks, stressed the region's vulnerability to seismic activity due to the complex network of tectonic plates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 10:28 IST
Representational Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit Afghanistan early Monday, with repercussions felt in several regions of Pakistan. According to Dawn, the quake had an epicenter southwest of Asadabad, Afghanistan, and was recorded at a depth of 160 kilometers. Tremors spread to numerous districts in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces.

No immediate casualties or structural damage were reported in Pakistan, as confirmed by Provincial Disaster Management Authority Director General Irfan Ali Kathia. Local authorities commenced building inspections to ensure safety, with emergency operation centers remaining on high alert amidst the ongoing seismic activity.

Pakistan's geographic positioning across three major tectonic plates makes it susceptible to frequent tremors. The complex fault line intersections create multiple seismic zones, emphasizing the need for constant vigilance. This event is another reminder of the region's ongoing seismic challenges, exacerbated by shallow and intermediate earthquake risks.

