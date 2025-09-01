PM Modi Champions Anti-Terror Reform at SCO Summit

In a pivotal address at the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for decisive actions against terror financing and radicalisation. He referenced the recent Pahalgam terror attack, urging accountability for countries backing cross-border terrorism. Additionally, Modi congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its new SCO presidency.

The summit witnessed substantial dialogue on various global issues, notably Counter-Terrorism, Peace, Security, and Sustainable Development. Modi stressed the importance of India's role in enhancing cooperation within the SCO framework, specifically through security, connectivity, and opportunity. He reiterated the importance of stability for achieving progress and prosperity, urging members to combat all forms of terrorism.

Furthermore, Modi proposed initiatives under the SCO banner, such as establishing a Civilizational Dialogue Forum to enhance cultural understanding and people-to-people connections. Highlighting India's support for infrastructure projects like the Chabahar port, he advocated for reforms in multilateral institutions, including the UN, to address issues like organised crime and cybersecurity. The summit concluded with the adoption of the Tianjin Declaration.

(With inputs from agencies.)