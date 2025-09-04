Tragic Blast in Balochistan Amid Political Tensions
A suicide bombing in Quetta killed at least 15 at a Balochistan National Party-Mengal gathering. The attack, claimed by Islamic State, highlights ongoing tensions, with BNP leaders accusing authorities of negligence. The event has triggered mourning and demands for independent investigations into safety failures at political rallies.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A devastating suicide bombing outside a Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP) gathering in Quetta has left at least 15 people dead and over 30 injured, with Islamic State claiming responsibility for the attack. According to The Balochistan Post, the explosion occurred near Shahwani Stadium shortly after the rally concluded on Monday evening.
Health officials confirmed that five of those wounded later died from their injuries. Nearly 30 individuals remain hospitalized, with some expected to be transferred to Karachi for advanced medical care. Islamic State cited BNP's nationalist and democratic politics as the motive, and identified the bomber as "Ali al-Muhajir."
Previous similar attempts have targeted BNP leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal. Following the bombing, Mengal accused the government of negligence, citing security withdrawal despite ongoing threats. BNP announced three days of mourning, while solidarity actions, including shop closures and lawyer protests, were observed across the region. Calls for independent investigations into the attack and broader safety lapses at political rallies are gaining momentum.
ALSO READ
Houthi Rebels Escalate Attacks in Red Sea Amid Israel Conflict
Courtroom Chaos: Mystery Attack in Bhiwani
Bengal BJP against discussion in assembly on attacks on migrants as incidents happening in states ruled by saffron party: CM Mamata.
Swift Police Action Thwarts Potential Attack at Italy's Viterbo Festival
Delhi Government Appoints Special Prosecutor for CM Attack Case