Tragic Blast in Balochistan Amid Political Tensions

A devastating suicide bombing outside a Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP) gathering in Quetta has left at least 15 people dead and over 30 injured, with Islamic State claiming responsibility for the attack. According to The Balochistan Post, the explosion occurred near Shahwani Stadium shortly after the rally concluded on Monday evening.

Health officials confirmed that five of those wounded later died from their injuries. Nearly 30 individuals remain hospitalized, with some expected to be transferred to Karachi for advanced medical care. Islamic State cited BNP's nationalist and democratic politics as the motive, and identified the bomber as "Ali al-Muhajir."

Previous similar attempts have targeted BNP leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal. Following the bombing, Mengal accused the government of negligence, citing security withdrawal despite ongoing threats. BNP announced three days of mourning, while solidarity actions, including shop closures and lawyer protests, were observed across the region. Calls for independent investigations into the attack and broader safety lapses at political rallies are gaining momentum.