HRFP Amplifies Voice Against Religious Discrimination and Violence in Pakistan

Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has raised serious concerns regarding the continued violence and discrimination against individuals based on their faith in Pakistan. Established in 1994, HRFP has been a consistent advocate for religious minorities, underscoring rights violations and seeking justice. The organisation, under the leadership of Naveed Walter, has spotlighted these issues at international platforms, including a significant address at the United Nations during the inaugural observance of the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief in 2019.

HRFP extends direct support to victims through legal aid, moral encouragement, and advocacy, aiming to safeguard and champion minority rights amid escalating persecution. Prominent issues include the misuse of blasphemy laws, forced conversions, and religious-based violence. Annually, HRFP addresses over 1,000 reports of religiously motivated abuse, illustrating the pervasive discrimination faced by Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Baha'is, Ahmadis, and others. The situation demands urgent attention as recent incidents grow in frequency and severity.

Documenting atrocities nationwide, HRFP has been at the forefront of gathering and relaying information from affected sites and victims' homes. Recent cases in districts like Sahiwal underline the severe plight of Christian families and individuals subjected to violence and unjust legal actions. HRFP remains committed to advocating rigorously for justice, appealing for legislative reforms and heightened protection for Pakistan's beleaguered minority communities. Despite official assurances of religious freedom, systemic abuses persist, underscoring a dire need for robust policymaking and international intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)