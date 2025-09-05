Shershah Khan Granted Bail: ATC Overturns Accusations Amidst Political Controversy

In Lahore, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) has granted bail to Shershah Khan, the nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in connection with the May 9, 2023, Jinnah House attack. The decision, reported by Dawn, followed a series of legal proceedings after Shershah's arrest by Lahore Police on August 22 outside his residence.

Shershah's bail comes amid allegations of political victimization, a day after his triathlete brother, Shahrez Khan, was granted bail in a similar case. Legal representative Advocate Rana Mudassar Umer contested the prosecution's failure to present substantial evidence, emphasizing the baseless nature of the charges against Shershah.

Labeling the accusations as politically motivated, Umer highlighted that Shershah's arrest occurred 28 months post-incident. Despite claims of evidence fabrication, such as the alleged planting of a cane, ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill approved the bail contingent on a Rs100,000 surety bond. The broader crackdown on PTI affiliates post-May 9 protests has drawn criticism from rights groups and continued defense by government officials.

