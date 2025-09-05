Left Menu

US-India Trade Tensions Intensify Over Russian Oil Imports

White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett expressed displeasure over India's ongoing imports of Russian crude oil amid US tariffs on Indian goods. The US imposed punitive tariffs due to India's continued trade with Russia, causing friction between the nations. India defends its actions against accusations of unjustified targeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:28 IST
US-India Trade Tensions Intensify Over Russian Oil Imports
White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett reiterated the Trump administration's disappointment with India's continued imports of Russian crude oil amidst escalating tariff battles. The US sees these imports as funding Russia's involvement in the Ukraine war, a stance Hassett hopes might see positive change.

President Donald Trump voiced concerns over India and Russia's alignment with China, casting doubts on Indo-US relations. Meanwhile, the US accused India of capitalizing on Russian oil commerce, while Indian officials criticized what they see as unjustified targeting compared to EU's Russian imports.

On another front, Hassett disclosed upcoming semiconductor tariff proposals for President Trump, signaling possible exemptions for US investors. Despite a lackluster jobs report, Hassett remains optimistic about economic growth, citing high capital spending and construction. These optimistic trends suggest potential revisions in job numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
2
Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

 Global
3
Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
4
Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025