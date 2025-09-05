India-US Trade Talks: Navigating Tariffs and Diplomatic Ties

India remains engaged with the United States on resolving trade issues, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Friday, emphasizing the stable relationship rooted in shared interests and democratic values. Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal acknowledged that the India-US partnership endures despite challenges and transitions over time.

India is set to host the next Quad Summit, a key platform for discussions among India, Australia, Japan, and the US on several shared issues. Jaiswal reaffirmed the significance of the Quad as a vital forum for dialogue, with plans for a leaders' summit undergoing diplomatic consultations among member countries.

The United States recently imposed hefty tariffs of up to 50% on Indian goods, partially due to India's import of Russian oil, which has stirred ongoing trade negotiations for a mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement. Responding to queries, Jaiswal abstained from commenting on former US President Donald Trump's social media statements regarding India, China, and Russia.