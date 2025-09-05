Left Menu

UAE Stands in Solidarity with Nigeria Following Tragic Boat Accident

The UAE has expressed deep sympathy for Nigeria after a tragic boat accident in north-central Nigeria resulted in numerous deaths, injuries, and missing individuals. The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended condolences to the victims' families and wishes for the swift recovery of those injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 23:32 IST
Representative Image (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with Nigeria following a devastating boat accident in north-central Nigeria that resulted in multiple deaths, injuries, and missing persons. The tragedy has prompted an outpouring of sympathy from the international community.

In an official statement, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the Nigerian populace. The ministry articulated its deep sorrow regarding the calamity and extended wishes for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the incident.

The UAE's empathetic response underscores the strong ties between the two nations and highlights its commitment to providing support during times of crisis. The accident serves as a somber reminder of the perils associated with water transportation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

