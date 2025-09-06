India's Oil Trade Dilemma: Facing Pressure from the US Amid Russian Imports

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has expressed confidence that India will eventually engage in trade talks with Washington, despite its ongoing oil trade with Russia. Lutnick predicted India's backtracking, stating, 'I think India will return to the table in a month or two to negotiate with President Trump.'

The situation has escalated as President Trump hinted at harsh economic consequences if India fails to cooperate. Warning of a potential 50 percent tariff on Indian goods, Trump criticized India's reliance on Russian oil. His remarks came during a heated discussion on Truth Social about geopolitical shifts involving India, Russia, and China.

Further distancing himself from past comments, Trump clarified his views at a White House media interaction, expressing disappointment over India's energy alliances. Trade tensions remain high as US officials like Peter Navarro and Kevin Hassett continue to voice concern over India's oil imports from Russia, urging for a democratic resolution.

