Left Menu

Egypt and Qatar Denounce Netanyahu's Controversial Remarks on Palestinian Displacement

Egypt and Qatar have sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements about the potential displacement of Palestinians, warning it could escalate tensions and violate international laws. Statements from both nations reject any forced displacement and urge global action against such Israeli policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 13:18 IST
Egypt and Qatar Denounce Netanyahu's Controversial Remarks on Palestinian Displacement
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: X/@IsraeliPM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a rare show of unity, Egypt and Qatar have jointly condemned recent remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concerning the potential displacement of Palestinians through the Rafah crossing into Egypt. The statements from both nations describe the remarks as provocative and a violation of international norms.

Netanyahu's interview with an Israeli Telegram channel stirred controversy by suggesting plans for Gaza's rebuilding and alleging that many Palestinians were looking to leave. He controversially said Rafah could temporarily open for exodus, but claimed Egypt would close it soon after. Egypt's Foreign Ministry firmly opposed such measures, describing forced displacement as a 'red line' and a 'war crime.'

Qatar echoed Egypt's sentiments, criticizing the remarks as part of ongoing occupation tactics and a form of collective punishment against Palestinians. Both nations called for international intervention to prevent further violence and support mediation efforts. As the situation escalates, Egypt and Qatar continue their roles as mediators between Israeli and Palestinian factions.

TRENDING

1
Kerala State Election Commission Warns Against Fake News

Kerala State Election Commission Warns Against Fake News

 India
2
Trump's Top Contenders for Federal Reserve Chair:

Trump's Top Contenders for Federal Reserve Chair:

 Global
3
Standoff in Lambhua: Notorious Criminals Captured After Dramatic Encounter

Standoff in Lambhua: Notorious Criminals Captured After Dramatic Encounter

 India
4
Court Upholds Mother's Status, Dismisses DNA Test Demand in Partition Case

Court Upholds Mother's Status, Dismisses DNA Test Demand in Partition Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025