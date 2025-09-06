Egypt and Qatar Denounce Netanyahu's Controversial Remarks on Palestinian Displacement

In a rare show of unity, Egypt and Qatar have jointly condemned recent remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concerning the potential displacement of Palestinians through the Rafah crossing into Egypt. The statements from both nations describe the remarks as provocative and a violation of international norms.

Netanyahu's interview with an Israeli Telegram channel stirred controversy by suggesting plans for Gaza's rebuilding and alleging that many Palestinians were looking to leave. He controversially said Rafah could temporarily open for exodus, but claimed Egypt would close it soon after. Egypt's Foreign Ministry firmly opposed such measures, describing forced displacement as a 'red line' and a 'war crime.'

Qatar echoed Egypt's sentiments, criticizing the remarks as part of ongoing occupation tactics and a form of collective punishment against Palestinians. Both nations called for international intervention to prevent further violence and support mediation efforts. As the situation escalates, Egypt and Qatar continue their roles as mediators between Israeli and Palestinian factions.