Global Response to Afghan Earthquake: Nations Unite for Aid
In response to a devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, the global community, including Russia, China, Japan, and others, has mobilized to provide aid. Russia has sent 20 tons of food, while China and Japan offer significant funding and non-food assistance to support earthquake victims in the affected provinces.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
The international response to the catastrophic earthquake in Afghanistan's eastern provinces has been swift and comprehensive, according to Tolo News. Nations such as Russia, China, Japan, Turkmenistan, and Bangladesh have stepped up, offering both cash and non-cash aid to assist the victims.
Efforts have been diverse; Russia dispatched 20 tons of food, Japan contributed 7 tons of essential non-food items, and the European Union sent 130 tons of aid. Moreover, China provided a direct cash aid of 200,000 USD to Kabul. Dmitry Zhirnov, Russia's ambassador in Kabul, emphasized that these contributions are specifically for those affected by the earthquake that struck days ago.
Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations, under orders from the President, utilized an Ilyushin-76 aircraft for the delivery of significant food supplies, including flour and sunflower oil. The aid distribution, as confirmed by Nooruddin Turabi of Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority, will be supervised by committees to maintain transparency.
China's embassy in Kabul also facilitated a handover of 200,000 USD from the Red Cross Society of China to assist earthquake victims. An additional promise of 50 million yuan (over USD 7 million) further underscores China's support. Japan's ambassador in Kabul delivered supportive non-food items, ensuring 250 families receive necessary aid.
The National Centre for Seismology reported multiple earthquakes, including a significant one at magnitude 5.0, near Kabul. The cumulative devastation has resulted in a death toll exceeding 2,200, as per a Taliban government spokesperson's report, quoted by Al Jazeera.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi's Diplomatic Talks in Japan and China: Strengthening Global Ties
Thrilling Comeback: India Holds Japan in Nail-Biting Women's Asia Cup Hockey Clash
China's Tense Standoff: Canadian and Australian Ships in Taiwan Strait
Thrilling Draw: India Holds Defending Champions Japan in Asia Cup Clash
Indian women's hockey team holds defending champion Japan to 2-2 draw in pool match of Asia Cup in Hangzhou, China.