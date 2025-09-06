Punjab on High Alert as Severe Flooding Looms

Pakistan's Punjab province is on high alert as authorities brace for severe flooding along the Sutlej and Chenab rivers. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued flood alerts, warning of a critical situation at Panjnad point within 24 hours and highlighting severe flood levels at Ganda Singh Wala on the Sutlej River.

There is also the risk of flash flooding in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur's hill torrents from September 7 to 9. The PDMA has alerted various departments to remain vigilant, and emergency control rooms are operational with staff prepared to manage the situation.

Heavy thunderstorms are forecast for multiple districts, exacerbating concerns. The PDMA advises public adherence to safety measures and has instructed provinces' commissioners and deputy commissioners to implement precautionary actions amidst the broader flood crisis affecting millions across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)