Left Menu

Punjab on High Alert as Severe Flooding Looms

Pakistan's Punjab province is preparing for potentially catastrophic flooding along the Sutlej and Chenab rivers as the PDMA issues alerts for hill torrents. Heavy rains and flooding risks have led to emergency measures, with officials urging public cooperation and caution against flash floods in multiple districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 21:26 IST
Punjab on High Alert as Severe Flooding Looms
Floods in Pakistan (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Punjab province is on high alert as authorities brace for severe flooding along the Sutlej and Chenab rivers. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued flood alerts, warning of a critical situation at Panjnad point within 24 hours and highlighting severe flood levels at Ganda Singh Wala on the Sutlej River.

There is also the risk of flash flooding in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur's hill torrents from September 7 to 9. The PDMA has alerted various departments to remain vigilant, and emergency control rooms are operational with staff prepared to manage the situation.

Heavy thunderstorms are forecast for multiple districts, exacerbating concerns. The PDMA advises public adherence to safety measures and has instructed provinces' commissioners and deputy commissioners to implement precautionary actions amidst the broader flood crisis affecting millions across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fatal Shooting in Delhi's Pratap Nagar: A Tale of Unresolved Grudges

Fatal Shooting in Delhi's Pratap Nagar: A Tale of Unresolved Grudges

 India
2
Viral Video Sparks Bihar Bandh Dispute

Viral Video Sparks Bihar Bandh Dispute

 India
3
Lawyers Firm on Strike Amid Controversial Police Deposition Circular

Lawyers Firm on Strike Amid Controversial Police Deposition Circular

 India
4
Maduro Defies US Military Presence in Caribbean

Maduro Defies US Military Presence in Caribbean

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025