Israeli Official Accuses Gaza Journalists of Hamas Propaganda

In an explosive revelation, Eden Bar-Tal, Director General of Foreign Affairs in Israel, accused media entities in Gaza of disseminating Hamas propaganda. According to Bar-Tal, all journalists in the region operate under direct orders from the militant group, with claims of exaggerated casualty figures emerging from the conflict zone.

Bar-Tal, speaking to ANI, asserted that journalists in Gaza are essentially on Hamas' payroll, posing as reporters while serving the organization's interests. He alleged that a significant investment by countries lacking compassion funds news agencies to further these narratives. Moreover, Bar-Tal contended that individuals donning press vests often double as operatives within terror cells.

Highlighting the extent of the propaganda, Bar-Tal pointed to seemingly bustling markets in video content from Gaza, questioning the sources and intent behind these depictions. He argued that Hamas dedicates more personnel to public relations efforts than the Israel Defense Forces has in soldiers. This comprehensive media strategy was reportedly orchestrated by a top Hamas commander, recently killed, known by the pseudonym El-Ubeida.

(With inputs from agencies.)