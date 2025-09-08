Nepal in Turmoil: Protests Turn Tragic with Record Death Toll
In a stark escalation of protests against corruption and a social media ban, at least 19 Nepali protestors were killed by security forces. The tragedy marks the deadliest day since the 2006 push for democracy. Protestors decry government actions as political leaders face international scrutiny over excessive force used.
In a dramatic surge of unrest, Nepal experienced its deadliest day of protest violence since the 2006 movement to dethrone King Gyanendra. Security forces opened fire on demonstrators rallying against government corruption and the social media ban, killing at least 19 people, including a 12-year-old child.
The Ministry of Health and Population reported fatalities across several hospitals, highlighting the gravity of the mobs' clash with police forces. Alarmed by the rising death toll, citizens continue to flock to the streets, challenging the government's stance with demands for responsible governance and transparency.
As tensions escalate, the National Human Rights Commission has intervened, urging authorities to avoid excessive force and to ensure the protests remain peaceful. The commission has called upon the government to provide aid to victims' families and to conduct a thorough investigation to hold accountable those responsible for the tragic events.
