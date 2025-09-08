Jaishankar Urges for Fair Trade, Resilient Supply Chains at BRICS Summit
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlights the need for a predictable trading environment and resilient supply chains at the BRICS summit. He calls for fair economic practices and reform in international organizations to address global conflicts and ensure regional self-sufficiency.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has emphasized the importance of establishing a stable and predictable global environment for trade and investment. Speaking at a virtual BRICS leaders meeting, he stressed the necessity for fair and transparent economic practices benefiting all parties.
Jaishankar proposed creating more resilient, reliable, and shorter supply chains to withstand disruptions, and emphasized the need to democratize manufacturing by encouraging growth in diverse regions, fostering regional self-sufficiency, and reducing uncertainties.
Underscoring the importance of cooperation, he called for sustainable trade by removing barriers and avoiding linking trade to unrelated matters. He noted that BRICS countries should review trade flows to resolve existing deficits and highlighted India's concerns about tariffs and penalties affecting global trade dynamics.
