Nepal's Dark Day: Deadly Protests Erupt Over Corruption and Social Media Ban
Nepal experienced its deadliest day of protests in two decades, with security forces killing at least 19 demonstrators, including a child. The unrest, triggered by corruption and social media restrictions, led to severe violence. The Nepali government is investigating the incident, while international figures call for restraint and dialogue.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal bore witness to its most lethal protest day in two decades as security forces fired on demonstrators in multiple districts, resulting in at least 19 fatalities, including a child. The violence marks the highest single-day death toll since 2006's movement that ended the monarchy.
The protests were sparked by public dismay over rampant corruption and the government's ban on 26 unregistered social media platforms. Demonstrators, predominantly youth, gathered in Kathmandu, protesting both the ban and broader governance issues.
International concern has mounted, urging restraint as Nepal grapples with governance challenges, highlighting the urgent need for dialogue and peaceful resolutions to prevent further tragic loss of life.
