Nepal's Dark Day: Deadly Protests Erupt Over Corruption and Social Media Ban

Nepal bore witness to its most lethal protest day in two decades as security forces fired on demonstrators in multiple districts, resulting in at least 19 fatalities, including a child. The violence marks the highest single-day death toll since 2006's movement that ended the monarchy.

The protests were sparked by public dismay over rampant corruption and the government's ban on 26 unregistered social media platforms. Demonstrators, predominantly youth, gathered in Kathmandu, protesting both the ban and broader governance issues.

International concern has mounted, urging restraint as Nepal grapples with governance challenges, highlighting the urgent need for dialogue and peaceful resolutions to prevent further tragic loss of life.