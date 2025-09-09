Bangladesh Approves Hilsa Fish Export to India for Durga Puja

In a strategic move ahead of Durga Puja 2025, Bangladesh has authorized the export of 1,200 tonnes of its prized Hilsa fish to India, as announced by the country's Commerce Ministry. This decision marks a continued tradition of allowing exports during the festive season.

Exporters wishing to participate must submit their applications, accompanied by pertinent documentation, during office hours up until September 11, 2025. Necessary documents include a valid trade license, an export registration certificate, and other financial certifications.

The pricing for Hilsa has been set at no less than USD 12.50 per kilogram. Bangladesh had previously banned Hilsa exports to India in 2012, but eased restrictions in 2019. The decision is expected to boost festivities, especially in West Bengal, where the fish has a dedicated following.

