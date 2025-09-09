Left Menu

Bangladesh Approves Hilsa Fish Export to India for Durga Puja

Ahead of Durga Puja 2025, Bangladesh will export 1,200 tonnes of Hilsa fish to India, as per a recent government notification. Exporters must submit applications by September 11. The minimum export price is set at USD 12.50 per kg. Hilsa exports to India resumed in 2019 after a 2012 ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:37 IST
Citizens buy Hilsa fish amid a surge in its availability at a market in Kolkata (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a strategic move ahead of Durga Puja 2025, Bangladesh has authorized the export of 1,200 tonnes of its prized Hilsa fish to India, as announced by the country's Commerce Ministry. This decision marks a continued tradition of allowing exports during the festive season.

Exporters wishing to participate must submit their applications, accompanied by pertinent documentation, during office hours up until September 11, 2025. Necessary documents include a valid trade license, an export registration certificate, and other financial certifications.

The pricing for Hilsa has been set at no less than USD 12.50 per kilogram. Bangladesh had previously banned Hilsa exports to India in 2012, but eased restrictions in 2019. The decision is expected to boost festivities, especially in West Bengal, where the fish has a dedicated following.

(With inputs from agencies.)

