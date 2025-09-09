Nepal Faces Political Turmoil as Ministerial Resignations Follow Deadly Protests

In a dramatic turn of events, Nepal's Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari resigned on Tuesday following the government's violent crackdown on protests, which resulted in the deaths of 19 individuals. Adhikari, affiliated with the Shekhar Koirala faction of the Nepali Congress, criticized the government for its authoritarian approach during the recent 'Gen Z' protests, as reported by local media.

His resignation comes on the heels of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak's departure, who stepped down accepting moral responsibility. In his resignation letter, Adhikari condemned the state's coercive response, asserting that it stifled citizens' right to peaceful protest and endangered democracy.

Voices from both the ruling and opposition parties have echoed concerns about the government's severe measures as protesters, defying a curfew, gathered at the Parliament building area, demanding accountability and denouncing corruption. The Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, however, has dismissed these claims as orchestrated disruptions by vested groups, while pledging an investigation and financial aid for victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)