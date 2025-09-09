Left Menu

Nepal Faces Political Turmoil as Ministerial Resignations Follow Deadly Protests

Nepal's Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari resigns, condemning governmental force against Gen Z protests, following Home Minister's exit. Protests erupted against reported authoritarian actions, leaving 19 dead. Calls for Prime Minister Oli's resignation grow, amidst nationwide unrest and allegations of mismanagement and corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:10 IST
Nepal Faces Political Turmoil as Ministerial Resignations Follow Deadly Protests
Security tightened as protesters flout curfew (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a dramatic turn of events, Nepal's Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari resigned on Tuesday following the government's violent crackdown on protests, which resulted in the deaths of 19 individuals. Adhikari, affiliated with the Shekhar Koirala faction of the Nepali Congress, criticized the government for its authoritarian approach during the recent 'Gen Z' protests, as reported by local media.

His resignation comes on the heels of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak's departure, who stepped down accepting moral responsibility. In his resignation letter, Adhikari condemned the state's coercive response, asserting that it stifled citizens' right to peaceful protest and endangered democracy.

Voices from both the ruling and opposition parties have echoed concerns about the government's severe measures as protesters, defying a curfew, gathered at the Parliament building area, demanding accountability and denouncing corruption. The Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, however, has dismissed these claims as orchestrated disruptions by vested groups, while pledging an investigation and financial aid for victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Elects New Vice President Amid Political Maneuvering

India Elects New Vice President Amid Political Maneuvering

 Global
2
Putin's 'Novorossiya' Dream: The Geostrategic Battle for Ukraine's Black Sea Coast

Putin's 'Novorossiya' Dream: The Geostrategic Battle for Ukraine's Black Sea...

 United Kingdom
3
Unveiling the Truth: Battling Cancer Misinformation in the Age of Social Media

Unveiling the Truth: Battling Cancer Misinformation in the Age of Social Med...

 Global
4
PM Modi's Commitment Amid Punjab's Worst Flood Disaster

PM Modi's Commitment Amid Punjab's Worst Flood Disaster

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025