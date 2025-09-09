Tragedy and Turmoil: Nepal's Gen Z Uprising Intensifies

In a dramatic escalation of Nepal's ongoing Gen Z protests, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, has tragically died following severe burns suffered during a house fire, reportedly ignited by protesters. The incident occurred amidst violent demonstrations challenging the government, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

The unrest, fueled by a controversial ban on major social media platforms and demands for government accountability and transparency, has seen protesters set several government buildings ablaze, including the parliament. As the death toll reaches 19, President Ram Chandra Paudel calls for peaceful dialogue, emphasizing the urgency of addressing grievances without further destruction.

Despite curfews and public appeals for calm from both President Paudel and the Nepali Army, tensions remain high. Protesters, frustrated by restrictions and perceived suppression of free speech, continue to rally against institutional corruption and the social media ban. With each passing day, the demand for genuine governmental reform grows louder, echoing through the streets of Kathmandu and beyond.