Left Menu

Tragedy and Turmoil: Nepal's Gen Z Uprising Intensifies

Amidst escalating Gen Z protests in Nepal, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, spouse of ex-PM Jhalanath Khanal, perished following a house fire. The government's social media ban ignited demonstrations demanding transparency. President Paudel urges peace as unrest claims 19 lives. Restrictions remain, amplifying calls for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:21 IST
Tragedy and Turmoil: Nepal's Gen Z Uprising Intensifies
Protests in Nepal (Photo credit/TV Today). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a dramatic escalation of Nepal's ongoing Gen Z protests, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, has tragically died following severe burns suffered during a house fire, reportedly ignited by protesters. The incident occurred amidst violent demonstrations challenging the government, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

The unrest, fueled by a controversial ban on major social media platforms and demands for government accountability and transparency, has seen protesters set several government buildings ablaze, including the parliament. As the death toll reaches 19, President Ram Chandra Paudel calls for peaceful dialogue, emphasizing the urgency of addressing grievances without further destruction.

Despite curfews and public appeals for calm from both President Paudel and the Nepali Army, tensions remain high. Protesters, frustrated by restrictions and perceived suppression of free speech, continue to rally against institutional corruption and the social media ban. With each passing day, the demand for genuine governmental reform grows louder, echoing through the streets of Kathmandu and beyond.

TRENDING

1
Voter Fraud Allegations Stir Political Feud in Maharashtra

Voter Fraud Allegations Stir Political Feud in Maharashtra

 India
2
Trump Intervenes in Middle East Tensions

Trump Intervenes in Middle East Tensions

 United States
3
NDA's Historic Win: CP Radhakrishnan Becomes Vice President

NDA's Historic Win: CP Radhakrishnan Becomes Vice President

 India
4
Macron Appoints New French PM Amidst Political Turmoil

Macron Appoints New French PM Amidst Political Turmoil

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025