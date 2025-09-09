Anxieties Surge Over Hostage Safety Amid Airstrikes

Tensions escalated as the Families' Headquarters for the Return of the Abductees expressed profound worries over the potential repercussions of airstrikes on Hamas leadership based in Qatar.

Participants highlighted that past experiences suggest escalated retaliation against captives, who now face an increasingly uncertain fate. Officials from the headquarters warned that the already precarious situation may lead to dire consequences for the 48 hostages.

The families called upon the Israeli authorities to urgently formulate a structured strategy to secure the release of all abductees, reiterating the critical importance of concluding hostilities to prevent further loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)