Nepal in Turmoil: Sushila Karki Eyed for Leadership Amid Gen Z Protests

Nepal is grappling with significant political upheaval following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Amidst the turmoil, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has emerged as a prominent candidate to lead a transition government, according to sources on Wednesday. This development comes as the nation seeks a consensus-led pathway to stability.

Youth-led Gen Z protests demand government accountability and transparency following a controversial social media ban on September 8, 2025. The unrest resulted in the deaths of 19 individuals and left 500 injured in clashes with security forces. A citywide curfew and restrictive orders have been imposed by the Nepali Army to restore order.

As the government struggles with internal strife and corruption allegations, public grievances have been heightened by the vast economic gaps showcased through social media. With many young citizens leaving the country daily for overseas employment, the unrest continues to underscore deep-seated frustrations over nepotism and inequality.

(With inputs from agencies.)