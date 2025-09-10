Left Menu

Nepal in Turmoil: Sushila Karki Eyed for Leadership Amid Gen Z Protests

Nepal faces political instability following KP Sharma Oli's resignation. Amid ongoing Gen Z protests demanding accountability, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki emerges as a potential leader for a transition government. The unrest saw 19 fatalities, injuries, and arrests, while highlighting issues of corruption and economic disparity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:51 IST
Nepal in Turmoil: Sushila Karki Eyed for Leadership Amid Gen Z Protests
Former Chief Justice of Nepal Sushila Karki (Photo: X/@kathmandupost). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal is grappling with significant political upheaval following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Amidst the turmoil, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has emerged as a prominent candidate to lead a transition government, according to sources on Wednesday. This development comes as the nation seeks a consensus-led pathway to stability.

Youth-led Gen Z protests demand government accountability and transparency following a controversial social media ban on September 8, 2025. The unrest resulted in the deaths of 19 individuals and left 500 injured in clashes with security forces. A citywide curfew and restrictive orders have been imposed by the Nepali Army to restore order.

As the government struggles with internal strife and corruption allegations, public grievances have been heightened by the vast economic gaps showcased through social media. With many young citizens leaving the country daily for overseas employment, the unrest continues to underscore deep-seated frustrations over nepotism and inequality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Court Blocks Trump's Attempt to Fire Copyright Chief

Federal Court Blocks Trump's Attempt to Fire Copyright Chief

 Global
2
India-US Trade Relations: A Path to Unlocking Limitless Potential

India-US Trade Relations: A Path to Unlocking Limitless Potential

 India
3
Explosive Incident: Vilnius Evacuation After Train Gas Mishap

Explosive Incident: Vilnius Evacuation After Train Gas Mishap

 Lithuania
4
India's Northeast on Track: Inaugural Journey of Mizoram's Rajdhani Express

India's Northeast on Track: Inaugural Journey of Mizoram's Rajdhani Express

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025