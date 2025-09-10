India Rebukes Switzerland at UNHRC For Comments on Minorities

India has strongly criticized Switzerland's comments regarding minority rights at the 5th Meeting of the 60th Session of the Human Rights Council. Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi described the statements as 'surprising, shallow and ill-informed,' urging Switzerland to address its own issues like racism and xenophobia.

Kshitij Tyagi, representing India, emphasized the need for Switzerland to focus on challenges within its own borders rather than making baseless claims about India. As the UNHRC president, Switzerland has a responsibility to avoid wasting time on misleading narratives, he said.

Switzerland had urged India to improve protections for minorities and ensure media freedom. In response, India highlighted its status as the world's largest democracy with a long-standing tradition of pluralism, extending assistance to Switzerland in tackling its own issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)