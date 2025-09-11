Nepal Prison Breaks Escalate Amid Anti-Corruption Protests

In a dramatic turn of events, at least 12 inmates sustained injuries following a gunfire intervention by the Nepalese Army during a mass escape attempt at the Ramechhap District Prison, according to officials cited by The Kathmandu Post. Prisoners had breached internal security and attempted to force open the main gate before the army responded with gunshots.

Chief District Officer Shyam Krishna Thapa of Ramechhap detailed that the inmates were stopped as they reached the prison gates. The facility, located in ward 8 of Ramechhap Municipality, accommodates over 300 prisoners. Authorities have asserted control over the situation, with enhanced security measures involving the Nepal Army, Police, and Armed Police Force deployed to the site.

The incident unfolds amid a nationwide prison break crisis, the largest in Nepalese history. As reported by The Kathmandu Post, over 15,000 inmates have escaped from more than 25 institutions amidst anti-corruption protests. These protests, ignited by a government ban on social media over tax and cybersecurity concerns, have resulted in significant violence, including deadly encounters where police opened fire, such as at the Banke Juvenile Reform Centre. The unrest further escalated following revelations of politicians' indulgences contrasting with the public's economic struggles.