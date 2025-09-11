Nepal's Political Storm: Social Media Ban Fuels Gen Z Uprising

Rakesh Sood, former Indian Ambassador to Nepal, described the current political turmoil in Nepal as a 'political meltdown' characterized by a legal void. The situation is further complicated by the constitutional hurdles impeding calls for parliament dissolution and the formation of an interim government.

Sood stressed the unpredictability of the crisis and noted India's strategic non-intervention stance, emphasizing that Nepal's political conundrum should be resolved internally. As turmoil unfolds, India has strengthened its border security and is closely monitoring developments, fueled by mounting protests following a contentious social media ban.

The protests, majorly led by Nepal's Gen Z, were ignited by widespread public discontent and the social media ban imposed by the government. Amid repeated calls for the swift formation of an interim government, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has emerged as a potential candidate for leadership.

