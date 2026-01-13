Political Tensions Surface as CPC Delegation Meets Indian Parties
A Chinese Communist Party delegation met with India's Congress leader Salman Khurshid, arranged with governmental approval. Congress questioned BJP's meetings with the delegation, challenging the ruling party on whether India's national interests were addressed during discussions. The incident highlights ongoing political tensions and scrutiny over foreign engagements.
A high-level meeting between a Chinese Communist Party delegation and India's opposition Congress leader Salman Khurshid sparked political scrutiny on Tuesday. The engagement, approved by the Indian government, followed the delegation's visit to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters a day earlier.
Expressing concerns at a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera questioned whether the BJP and its ideological partner RSS addressed crucial national interest issues in their closed-door meetings with the Chinese officials. 'Who is compromising the interest of India?' Khera queried, suggesting the ruling party might be overlooking critical concerns.
Khera emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in such high-level diplomatic interactions, questioning the Modi government's foreign policy outcomes and urging clarity on how these meetings serve India's national interests.
